Mass Casualty Exercise BS24-06

U.S. Air Force Maj. Maggie Miller, 35th Medical Group obstetrics and gynecology flight commander, assists a simulated casualty actor during the Beverly Sunrise 24-6 exercise at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Oct. 22, 2024. Exercises ensure medical teams are prepared to respond quickly and effectively, safeguarding the well-being of Airmen and maintaining mission readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Andre Medina)