Juan Gaytan stands in front of the Walla Walla District building in Walla Walla, Washington, in 1999, shortly after arriving in the United States. Little did he know that he would one day work in this building. Today, Gaytan is actively engaged in seven civil work projects for the district, serving as the lead electrical designer for two of them. The Walla Walla District constructs, operates, maintains, and secures multipurpose infrastructure to energize the economy, reduce flood risk, and serve as stewards of water resources for the Snake River Basin and the Nation.