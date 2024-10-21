Juan Gaytan, Electrical Engineer for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Walla Walla District

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Juan Gaytan works on his electrical engineering project at his desk on Oct. 15, 2024 in Walla Walla, Washington. Gaytan is actively engaged in seven civil work projects for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Walla Walla District, serving as the lead electrical designer for two of them. The Walla Walla District constructs, operates, maintains, and secures multipurpose infrastructure to energize the economy, reduce flood risk, and serve as stewards of water resources for the Snake River Basin and the Nation.