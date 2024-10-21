Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    WALLA WALLA, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    10.15.2024

    Photo by Noe Gonzalez 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Walla Walla District

    Juan Gaytan, Electrical Engineer for the Walla Walla District, stands outside the Walla Walla District building in Walla Walla, Washington, on Oct. 15, 2024. Gaytan is actively engaged in seven civil work projects for the district, serving as the lead electrical designer for two of them. The Walla Walla District constructs, operates, maintains, and secures multipurpose infrastructure to energize the economy, reduce flood risk, and serve as stewards of water resources for the Snake River Basin and the Nation.

    This work, Juan Gaytan, Electrical Engineer for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Walla Walla District [Image 6 of 6], by Noe Gonzalez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

