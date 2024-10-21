Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Juan Gaytan, Electrical Engineer for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Walla Walla District, stands with his family outside their home in Walla Walla, Washington, on Oct. 17, 2024. His wife Roxana and his son Ian were very supportive of his aspirations to become an electrical engineer. Gaytan is actively engaged in seven civil work projects for the district, serving as the lead electrical designer for two of them. The Walla Walla District constructs, operates, maintains, and secures multipurpose infrastructure to energize the economy, reduce flood risk, and serve as stewards of water resources for the Snake River Basin and the Nation.