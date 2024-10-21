“I’ll keep trying;" A journey from Mexico to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers

Photo By Noe Gonzalez | Juan Gaytan, Electrical Engineer for the Walla Walla District, stands outside the...... read more read more Photo By Noe Gonzalez | Juan Gaytan, Electrical Engineer for the Walla Walla District, stands outside the Walla Walla District building in Walla Walla, Washington, on Oct. 15, 2024. Gaytan is actively engaged in seven civil work projects for the district, serving as the lead electrical designer for two of them. The Walla Walla District constructs, operates, maintains, and secures multipurpose infrastructure to energize the economy, reduce flood risk, and serve as stewards of water resources for the Snake River Basin and the Nation. see less | View Image Page

Only a Dream



It started in 1979 on the dirt streets of Zacatecas, Mexico, where a young boy named Juan Gaytan dreamed of a better life in the United States.



As a child, he always had a deep fascination with electrical circuits, batteries, and LED lights. Experimenting with a bicycle dynamo, a device that converts the energy generated by the spinning wheel into electrical energy, his father gave him, he couldn’t imagine that his passion would lead him to a career with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.



After obtaining U.S. residency as a young adult and arriving in Walla Walla, Washington in 1999, Gaytan spent a decade working at an onion packing facility, all while not speaking a word of English.



Recognizing that his minimum-wage job would not improve his family's future, he felt a strong desire to pursue a college education.



Education Journey



Gaytan enrolled in an English as a Second Language program at Walla Walla Community College, making the leap from "Hola" to "Hello."



Motivated by his wife and family, he set his sights on becoming an electrician. After two years of hard work, he earned a dual trade degree in Wind Energy System Technology and Electrical Technology.



After a few months in the wind turbine industry, he decided to pursue electrical engineering. This challenge required him to attain a transfer degree from the community college.



“I had some self-doubt. I had a language barrier, and I was using google translate to understand my professor at times.” Gaytan said.



But he went back to school to start his engineering career.



During his studies, one of his professors remarked, “Juan, maybe you were not made to become an engineer.”



“I thought to myself, ‘maybe she’s right.’ Those words hurt, and I felt it. But, after talking to my wife, she encouraged me to keep going.” Gaytan said.



After earning his Associate in Science transfer degree from Walla Walla Community College in 2018, he transferred to Washington State University Tri-Cities campus.



In the Spring of 2021, Gaytan received his bachelor’s degree in Electric Engineering from Washington State University.



Try and Try Again



The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers motto is “Essayons.” It is French for, “Let us try.” And that is precisely what Gaytan continued to say to himself throughout his journey to become an electrical engineer.



He had his eyes set on USACE during his undergraduate studies. In 2016, he applied for a job as a student trainee electrical engineer, a position that helps students transition into permanent jobs after graduation. He made it to the interview stage, but did not get the position. His second attempt to apply ended the same way.



“It was so discouraging. I was so nervous during the interview and my English wasn’t that great, but I said to myself, I’ll keep trying.” Gaytan explained.



He often quoted Thomas Edison, who said, “I have not failed. I’ve just found 10,000 ways that won’t work.”



On his third attempt in 2022, Gaytan got another interview for an intern position. After a few days of silence, the Walla Walla District called him to offer him the job.



“I was in tears.” He remarked.



Career at the Walla Walla District



The same young boy who grew up in Zacatecas, Mexico, nurturing a passion for electrical circuits has now transformed that love into a successful career as an electrical engineer with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Walla Walla District.



In March 2025, he will have served the district for three years.



“Since graduating from the internship program, Juan has directly supported multiple missions of the Walla Walla District and continues to grow both professionally as well as personally,” said Levi Van Stedum, Supervisory Electrical Engineer for the Walla Walla District.



Currently, Gaytan is actively engaged in seven civil work projects, serving as the lead electrical designer for two of them.



Of these projects, he considers the Lower Monumental Powerhouse HVAC System Upgrade to be the most critical. As the lead designer, he is addressing the challenges posed by the aging system. His goal is to implement a modern replacement that will significantly enhance working conditions for our crew members at Lower Monumental Lock and Dam.



His expertise will help ensure the continued operation of vital infrastructure that supports commercial navigation, hydropower production, and successful fish passage in the Pacific Northwest.



Work Culture



When asked about his favorite part about working for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Gaytan said, “the people are great. When I started, I was an intern and had zero experience. People were always happy to help me. The schedule flexibility has allowed me to start early in order to pick up my son from school.”



The U.S. Army Corps of Engineer employs 36,000 civilians, providing engineering solutions to customers worldwide.



“This is just the perfect job for me. Good benefits. My son was born here – it’s where my wife works,” Gaytan adds.



Looking forward



Now that he works for USACE, Gaytan hopes his story motivates more members of the Hispanic community to pursue STEM-related fields.



Andrew Dankel-Ibanez, Equal Employment Opportunity Officer for the Walla Walla District, states, “The Walla Walla District is committed to meeting the evolving and increasingly complex engineering challenges facing the region. We cannot achieve this critical mission without the support of a diverse, talented, and agile workforce. In today’s highly competitive recruitment market, our workforce should represent the regional/national demographics and foster an environment where people feel valued, supported, and respected. The Walla Walla District’s desired goal is no less than to revolutionize regional talent management processes. We are committed to leveraging the unique talents of our team members to remain competitive today, and ensure we find the new teammates of the future workforce.”



According to U.S. National Science Foundation, 14.8% of the STEM workforce was Hispanic or Latino in 2021. For more information on how to enter the STEM workforce with the USACE Walla Walla District, visit Walla Walla District website.



“We need more engineers and doctors than YouTubers,” Gaytan said.



As for him reaching his personal goals, he still faces a challenge to pass the Fundamental of Engineering Exam, which is not required but recommended by his supervisors.



“You cannot stop trying until you get your goal done,” Gaytan said.



After immersing himself in his studies, refusing to let discouragement dictate his future, Gaytan’s journey became a testament to resilience and a powerful reminder that the pursuit of one’s dreams often demands not just talent, but relentless determination.



As Thomas Edison once said, “I have not failed. I’ve just found 10,000 ways that won’t work.”



Essayons!