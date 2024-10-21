Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Juan Gaytan (far left) with other Army Fellows at Lower Granite Lock and Dam on June 9, 2022. The Army Fellows program hires and trains recent graduate engineers and scientists to staff technical sections at the Walla Walla District. The Walla Walla District constructs, operates, maintains, and secures multipurpose infrastructure to energize the economy, reduce flood risk, and serve as stewards of water resources for the Snake River Basin and the Nation.