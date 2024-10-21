Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    “I’ll keep trying;" A journey from Mexico to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers [Image 3 of 6]

    WALLA WALLA, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    10.22.2024

    Photo by Noe Gonzalez 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Walla Walla District

    Juan Gaytan (far left) stands next to his sisters in the streets of Zacatecas, Mexico in 1984. Gaytan is actively engaged in seven civil work projects for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Walla Walla District, serving as the lead electrical designer for two of them. The Walla Walla District constructs, operates, maintains, and secures multipurpose infrastructure to energize the economy, reduce flood risk, and serve as stewards of water resources for the Snake River Basin and the Nation.

