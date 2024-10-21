Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Juan Gaytan (far left) stands next to his sisters in the streets of Zacatecas, Mexico in 1984. Gaytan is actively engaged in seven civil work projects for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Walla Walla District, serving as the lead electrical designer for two of them. The Walla Walla District constructs, operates, maintains, and secures multipurpose infrastructure to energize the economy, reduce flood risk, and serve as stewards of water resources for the Snake River Basin and the Nation.