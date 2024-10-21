Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    442nd Military Police Company Change of Command Ceremony (Oct. 20, 2024) [Image 10 of 10]

    442nd Military Police Company Change of Command Ceremony (Oct. 20, 2024)

    FARMINGDALE, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    10.20.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Sebastian Rothwyn 

    369th Sustainment Brigade

    New York Army National Guard Capt. Jonathon Razack, the incoming commander of the 442nd Military Police Company, leads his company formation during a ceremony in which Capt. Keith Cohen relinquishes command of the company to Razack at the Farmingdale Armory, Farmingdale, N.Y., Oct. 20, 2024. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Sebastian Rothwyn)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.20.2024
    Date Posted: 10.22.2024 15:17
    Photo ID: 8712170
    VIRIN: 241020-A-RV314-4541
    Resolution: 4487x2991
    Size: 4.26 MB
    Location: FARMINGDALE, NEW YORK, US
    This work, 442nd Military Police Company Change of Command Ceremony (Oct. 20, 2024) [Image 10 of 10], by SSG Sebastian Rothwyn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Change of Command
    Military Police
    Harlem Hellfighters
    NYNG
    369SB

