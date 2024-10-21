442nd Military Police Company Change of Command Ceremony (Oct. 20, 2024)

New York Army National Guard Capt. Jonathon Razack, the incoming commander of the 442nd Military Police Company, speaks to the audience during a ceremony in which Capt. Keith Cohen relinquishes command of the company to Razack at the Farmingdale Armory, Farmingdale, N.Y., Oct. 20, 2024. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Sebastian Rothwyn)
|10.20.2024
|10.22.2024 15:17
|8712165
|241020-A-RV314-6015
|4729x3152
|2.73 MB
|FARMINGDALE, NEW YORK, US
|1
|0
