442nd Military Police Company Change of Command Ceremony (Oct. 20, 2024)

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

New York Army National Guard Capt. Keith Cohen, the outgoing commander of the 442nd Military Police Company, Lt. Col. Nicholas Paolini, commander of the 104th Military Police Battalion, and Capt. Jonathon Razack, incoming commander of the 442nd, comprise the official party during a ceremony in which Cohen relinquishes command of the company to Razack at the Farmingdale Armory, Farmingdale, N.Y., Oct. 20, 2024. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Sebastian Rothwyn)