442nd Military Police Company Change of Command Ceremony (Oct. 20, 2024)

New York Army National Guard Staff Sgt. Tarrie Gibson presents a bouquet of red roses to the family of Capt. Jonathon Razack during a ceremony in which Capt. Keith Cohen relinquishes command of the 442nd Military Police Company to Razack at the Farmingdale Armory, Farmingdale, N.Y., Oct. 20, 2024. Red roses are a symbol of heartfelt thanks for Razack and his family's service on his previous assignment as commander of the Headquarters and Headquarters Company 104th Military Police Battalion. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Sebastian Rothwyn)