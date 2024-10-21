442nd Military Police Company Change of Command Ceremony (Oct. 20, 2024)

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

New York Army National Guard Staff Sgt. Tarrie Gibson presents a bouquet of white roses to the family of Capt. Keith Cohen during a ceremony in which Cohen relinquishes command of the 442nd Military Police Company to Capt. Jonathon Razack at the Farmingdale Armory, Farmingdale, N.Y., Oct. 20, 2024. White roses are a symbol of enlightenment that signified Cohen and his family's contributions to the company. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Sebastian Rothwyn)