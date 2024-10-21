442nd Military Police Company Change of Command Ceremony (Oct. 20, 2024)

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

New York Army National Guard Capt. Jonathon Razack, the incoming commander of the 442nd Military Police Company, holds the company guidon he received moments prior from Lt. Col. Nicholas Paolini, commander of the 104th Military Police Battalion, during a ceremony in which Capt. Keith Cohen relinquishes command of the company to Razack at the Farmingdale Armory, Farmingdale, N.Y., Oct. 20, 2024. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Sebastian Rothwyn)