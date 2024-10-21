442nd Military Police Company Change of Command Ceremony (Oct. 20, 2024)

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

New York Army National Guard Capt. Keith Cohen, the outgoing commander of the 442nd Military Police Company, receives the company guidon from Sgt. 1st Class Jessica Alese, commander of troops, during a ceremony in which Cohen relinquishes command of the company to Capt. Jonathon Razack at the Farmingdale Armory, Farmingdale, N.Y., Oct. 20, 2024. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Sebastian Rothwyn)