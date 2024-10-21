Patching Ceremony reunites 4th Engineer Battalion with 4th Infantry Division

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Command Sgt. Maj. Jeffrey Guida, command sergeant major of the 4th Engineer Battalion, removes Soldiers' 36th Engineer Brigade Shoulder Sleeve Insignia, replacing it with Ivy patch during the Patching and Integration Ceremony at Fort Carson, Colorado, Oct. 21, 2024. Soldiers of the 4th Engineer Battalion proudly don the Ivy patch during their official integration into the 4th Infantry Division, marking a new chapter in the unit's storied history. (U.S. Army Photo by Pfc. Cecilia Ochoa)