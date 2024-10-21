Patching Ceremony reunites 4th Engineer Battalion with 4th Infantry Division

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Maj. Gen. David S. Doyle, commanding general of 4th Infantry Division and Fort Carson, removes the 36th Engineer Brigade Shoulder Sleeve Insignia of Command Sgt. Maj. Jeffrey Guida, command sergeant major of the 4th Engineer Battalion, replacing it with the Ivy patch during the Patching and Integration Ceremony at Fort Carson, Colorado, Oct. 21, 2024. This significant moment highlights their crucial role in supporting the division’s operations. (U.S. Army Photo by Pfc. Cecilia Ochoa)