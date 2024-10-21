Patching Ceremony reunites 4th Engineer Battalion with 4th Infantry Division

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Maj. Gen. David S. Doyle, commanding general of 4th Infantry Division and Fort Carson, removes the 36th Engineer Brigade Shoulder Sleeve Insignia of Lt. Col. Douglas Morton, commander of the 4th Engineer Battalion, replacing it with the Ivy patch during the Patching and Integration Ceremony at Fort Carson, Colorado, Oct. 21, 2024. The patching ceremony marks a unifying milestone for both units. (U.S. Army Photo by Pfc. Cecilia Ochoa)