Soldiers from the 4th Engineer Battalion stand in formation during the Patching and Integration Ceremony at Fort Carson, Colorado, Oct. 21, 2024. The 4th Engineer Battalion joins the ranks of the 4th Infantry Division as they receive their new patches, aligning their efforts under the division's leadership. (U.S. Army Photo by Pfc. Cecilia Ochoa)
|Date Taken:
|10.21.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.21.2024 20:59
|Photo ID:
|8710167
|VIRIN:
|241021-A-RK885-6932
|Resolution:
|6720x3797
|Size:
|17.54 MB
|Location:
|FORT CARSON, COLORADO, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Patching Ceremony reunites 4th Engineer Battalion with 4th Infantry Division [Image 6 of 6], by PFC Cecilia Ochoa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Patching Ceremony reunites 4th Engineer Battalion with 4th Infantry Division
