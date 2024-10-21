Patching Ceremony reunites 4th Engineer Battalion with 4th Infantry Division

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Soldiers from the 4th Engineer Battalion stand in formation during the Patching and Integration Ceremony at Fort Carson, Colorado, Oct. 21, 2024. The 4th Engineer Battalion joins the ranks of the 4th Infantry Division as they receive their new patches, aligning their efforts under the division's leadership. (U.S. Army Photo by Pfc. Cecilia Ochoa)