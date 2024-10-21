Patching Ceremony reunites 4th Engineer Battalion with 4th Infantry Division

Photo By Pfc. Cecilia Ochoa | Command Sgt. Maj. Jeffrey Guida, command sergeant major of the 4th Engineer Battalion,...... read more read more Photo By Pfc. Cecilia Ochoa | Command Sgt. Maj. Jeffrey Guida, command sergeant major of the 4th Engineer Battalion, removes Soldiers' 36th Engineer Brigade Shoulder Sleeve Insignia, replacing it with Ivy patch during the Patching and Integration Ceremony at Fort Carson, Colorado, Oct. 21, 2024. Soldiers of the 4th Engineer Battalion proudly don the Ivy patch during their official integration into the 4th Infantry Division, marking a new chapter in the unit's storied history. (U.S. Army Photo by Pfc. Cecilia Ochoa) see less | View Image Page

FORT CARSON, Colorado. – Soldiers of the 4th Engineer Battalion were officially welcomed into the 4th Infantry Division during a patching and integration ceremony held at Founders Field, Fort Carson, Colorado, Oct. 21, 2024. The event marked the battalion's transition into the storied division, a move that strengthened the unit’s alignment with one of the most historic divisions in the U.S. Army.



The ceremony, attended by leaders and Soldiers from both the 4th Engineer Battalion and the 4th Infantry Division, featured the presentation of the division’s iconic shoulder sleeve insignia, commonly known as the Ivy patch, to the Soldiers of the battalion. This insignia, ivy leaves, represents the unity, determination, and commitment to excellence that has defined the division for more than a century.



The patching ceremony is a long-standing Army tradition that symbolizes a Soldier's integration into a new unit and the forging of bonds that transcend individual roles. For the Soldiers of the 4th Engineer Battalion, it marked the start of their journey as members of the 4th Infantry Division, embracing a legacy that dates back to World War I.



“The reason we got our name as the Vanguard of the 4th Infantry Division was because of Vietnam,” said Lt. Col. Douglas Morton, the commander of the 4th Engineer Battalion, 4th Division Sustainment Brigade, 4th Infantry Division. “As the 4th Infantry Division was preparing to come over, the 4th Engineer Battalion was building bases getting ready to receive them and 20 years ago we were actually part of the division. Every single person within our organization is ready to become part of the division. We’re really coming home.”



As the Soldiers stood in formation, they were ceremoniously patched by leaders of the division, signifying their official induction into the Ivy Division family. The ceremony not only underscored the importance of teamwork and cohesion, but also highlighted the battalion’s readiness to serve under the banner of the 4th Infantry Division.



“Our addition as the engineer battalion is going to increase readiness because our doctrine is moving toward large-scale combat operations,” said command Sgt. Maj. Jeffrey Guida, the command sergeant major of the 4th Engineer Battalion, 4th Division Sustainment Brigade, 4th Infantry Division. “We’ll be a division asset dedicated to ensuring the mobility and maneuverability of the division as they advance toward multi-domain operations on future battlefields.



The integration of the 4th Engineer Battalion into the 4th Infantry Division will foster a closer operational relationship, ensuring that both units are better positioned to meet the challenges of modern warfare. The combined strength of the division’s infantry, armor, artillery, and now enhanced engineering capabilities, reinforces its readiness to respond to any mission across the globe.



“This battalion's history goes back 163 years. It made significant contributions to the United States Army underneath different organizations with which they served,” said Maj. Gen. David S. Doyle, commanding general of 4th Infantry Division and Fort Carson. “It's an incredible opportunity today to welcome them back to the home where they belong.”



The ceremony concluded with a final salute, as the Soldiers of the 4th Engineer Battalion proudly displayed their new patches, a symbol of their commitment to the 4th Infantry Division and to the defense of the nation.

As members of the Ivy Division, the Soldiers of the 4th Engineer Battalion will carry forward the division’s motto, "Steadfast and Loyal," while continuing to uphold their own battalion's legacy of service and excellence.