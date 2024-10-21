Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Patching Ceremony reunites 4th Engineer Battalion with 4th Infantry Division [Image 2 of 6]

    Patching Ceremony reunites 4th Engineer Battalion with 4th Infantry Division

    FORT CARSON, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    10.21.2024

    Photo by Pfc. Cecilia Ochoa 

    4th Infantry Division Public Affairs Office

    Soldiers from the 4th Engineer Battalion salute during the national anthem during the Patching and Integration Ceremony at Fort Carson, Colorado, Oct. 21, 2024. With a strong salute and new patches on their shoulders, Soldiers of the 4th Engineer Battalion celebrate their formal integration into the 4th Infantry Division. (U.S. Army Photo by Pfc. Cecilia Ochoa)

    Date Taken: 10.21.2024
    Date Posted: 10.21.2024 20:59
    Photo ID: 8710168
    VIRIN: 241021-A-RK885-5100
    Resolution: 5025x3350
    Size: 14.28 MB
    Location: FORT CARSON, COLORADO, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Patching Ceremony reunites 4th Engineer Battalion with 4th Infantry Division [Image 6 of 6], by PFC Cecilia Ochoa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    4th Engineer Battalion
    Fort Carson

