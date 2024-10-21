Soldiers from the 4th Engineer Battalion salute during the national anthem during the Patching and Integration Ceremony at Fort Carson, Colorado, Oct. 21, 2024. With a strong salute and new patches on their shoulders, Soldiers of the 4th Engineer Battalion celebrate their formal integration into the 4th Infantry Division. (U.S. Army Photo by Pfc. Cecilia Ochoa)
This work, Patching Ceremony reunites 4th Engineer Battalion with 4th Infantry Division [Image 6 of 6], by PFC Cecilia Ochoa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
