Patching Ceremony reunites 4th Engineer Battalion with 4th Infantry Division

Soldiers from the 4th Engineer Battalion salute during the national anthem during the Patching and Integration Ceremony at Fort Carson, Colorado, Oct. 21, 2024. With a strong salute and new patches on their shoulders, Soldiers of the 4th Engineer Battalion celebrate their formal integration into the 4th Infantry Division. (U.S. Army Photo by Pfc. Cecilia Ochoa)