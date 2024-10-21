Patching Ceremony reunites 4th Engineer Battalion with 4th Infantry Division

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Maj. Gen. David S. Doyle, commanding general of 4th Infantry Division and Fort Carson, and Lt. Col. Douglas Morton, commander of the 4th Engineer Battalion, salute the formation during the Patching and Integration Ceremony at Fort Carson, Colorado, Oct. 21, 2024. The ceremony symbolizes the battalion’s strengthened role within the Ivy Division. (U.S. Army Photo by Pfc. Cecilia Ochoa)