Strengthening Airmen through Connection

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Randall Chronister with the 27th Intelligence Squadron, knees a training block during the Airmen: Professionals in Excellence course at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Oct. 1, 2024. APEX focuses on building resilience and connection, with activities like self-defense, giving Airmen practical tools to protect themselves. (U.S. Air Force photos by Senior Airman Mikaela Smith)