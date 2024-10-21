Strengthening Airmen through Connection

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Randall Chronister with the 27th Intelligence Squadron, left, blocks an attack in a self-defense class during the Airmen: Professionals in Excellence course at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Oct. 1, 2024. Self-defense is one of many activities APEX students participate in to strengthen their resilience personally and professionally. (U.S. Air Force photos by Senior Airman Mikaela Smith)