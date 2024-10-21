Strengthening Airmen through Connection

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Matthew Altman, 633d Air Base Wing commander, speaks during the Airmen: Professionals in Excellence course at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Oct. 1, 2024. The purpose of APEX is to foster connection and resilience, ensuring Airmen are better prepared to face challenges and support each other throughout their careers. (U.S. Air Force photos by Senior Airman Mikaela Smith)