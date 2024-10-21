Strengthening Airmen through Connection

Joint Base Langley-Eustis introduced Airmen: Professionalism in Excellence, a unique initiative in October 2022, with the goal of ensuring no Airmen are left feeling isolated when they arrive at their first duty station.



“The goal of APEX is connection; it’s a simple, one-word goal,” stated Staff Sgt. Noah Gifford, the head instructor of the APEX course.



APEX has evolved from its beginning and is carefully designed to foster connection, resilience, and communication among Airmen. The course provides a structured environment where participants can strengthen their interpersonal relationships and mental fitness.



According to Gifford, the number one challenge for new Airmen is finding the right balance between independence and structure.



“From the time I’ve been here, leaders assumed that Airmen just learned these things—communication skills and setting professional boundaries—on their own, but that’s not always the case,” said Gifford. “When hard times come, APEX is here to help by giving them the tools ahead of time.”



Students attend the course for the duration of a work week, as a mandatory follow-up to the First Term Airmen Course. Participants engage in classroom videos, interactive activities, games and other methods of learning. The program strikes a balance between classroom instruction and hands-on exercises aimed at developing critical life skills to strengthen their resilience and mitigate high-risk behaviors.



“I loved learning about other people and their backgrounds,” mentioned Airman 1st Class Michael Rowland, 633d Civil Engineer Squadron water and fuel systems maintenance craftsman. “I would recommend APEX because it’s great for networking and helped me become more comfortable [as a military member].”



Rowland’s experience is just one example of how APEX makes a lasting impact. By creating an environment where Airmen can share openly and support one another, the program builds a sense of camaraderie that extends beyond the classroom. These connections help Airmen realize that they are not alone in their struggles and that support is always available.



“I’ve heard several testimonies about this course,” explained Gifford. “One time, a female service member came up to one of our civilian instructors and said she was going to commit suicide if this course hadn’t existed. She elaborated that it was because of the openness of the instructors and their willingness to connect with her that her life was saved.”



There is life-saving potential in APEX. The program doesn’t just focus on team building or communication skills—it reaches deeper, fostering a space where genuine human connections can thrive. For many Airmen, those connections can make all the difference when facing personal hardships, offering a critical lifeline in times of need.



“Connection is the biggest takeaway from this entire course,” stated Gifford. “If nothing else, they [the students] at least leave knowing they have a way to stay connected with each other.”

