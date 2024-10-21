Strengthening Airmen through Connection

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Matthew Altman, 633d Air Base Wing commander, introduces himself during the Airmen: Professionals in Excellence course at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Oct. 1, 2024. APEX is a resilience-building program designed to strengthen Airmen's mental fitness, communication, and teamwork skills through interactive challenges and self-reflection. (U.S. Air Force photos by Senior Airman Mikaela Smith)