    Strengthening Airmen through Connection [Image 1 of 5]

    Strengthening Airmen through Connection

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    10.01.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Mikaela Smith 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    U.S. Air Force Col. Matthew Altman, 633d Air Base Wing commander, introduces himself during the Airmen: Professionals in Excellence course at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Oct. 1, 2024. APEX is a resilience-building program designed to strengthen Airmen's mental fitness, communication, and teamwork skills through interactive challenges and self-reflection. (U.S. Air Force photos by Senior Airman Mikaela Smith)

    Date Taken: 10.01.2024
    Date Posted: 10.21.2024 20:51
    Location: JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, US
    Leadership
    Self defense
    APEX
    Training
    JBLE
    new course

