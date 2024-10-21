U.S. Air Force Col. Matthew Altman, 633d Air Base Wing commander, introduces himself during the Airmen: Professionals in Excellence course at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Oct. 1, 2024. APEX is a resilience-building program designed to strengthen Airmen's mental fitness, communication, and teamwork skills through interactive challenges and self-reflection. (U.S. Air Force photos by Senior Airman Mikaela Smith)
|Date Taken:
|10.01.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.21.2024 20:51
|Photo ID:
|8710162
|VIRIN:
|241001-F-PG418-1053
|Resolution:
|4411x3460
|Size:
|6.48 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Strengthening Airmen through Connection [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Mikaela Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Strengthening Airmen through Connection
No keywords found.