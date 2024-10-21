Strengthening Airmen through Connection

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Michaela Wood with the 633d Security Forces Squadron, participates in a self-defense class during the Airmen: Professionals in Excellence course at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Oct. 1, 2024. The self-defense class equipped Airmen with practical skills, boosting their confidence and ability to protect themselves. (U.S. Air Force photos by Senior Airman Mikaela Smith)