168th Maintenance Group Conducts Communications Out Exercise, A Testament to Resilience and Teamwork

The 168th Wing pilot and maintenance crew conduct preflight checks before an aerial refueling flight during a “communications out” exercise at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, Oct. 18, 2024. The preflight checks are conducted by the pilot and maintenance before every flight. The 168th Wing conducted a vital training exercise designed to sharpen skills in operating without reliance on radios. The “communications out exercise” tested the capabilities of the 168th Maintenance Group Airmen and reinforced the importance of clear communication across maintenance and operations, ensuring seamless KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft air refueling operations. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Julie Avey)