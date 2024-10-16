168th Maintenance Group Conducts Communications Out Exercise, A Testament to Resilience and Teamwork

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Senior Airman Katlyn Schlumbohm of the 168th Wing waves hello to Master Sgt. Cody Finney, Aircraft Maintenance Production Superintendent, as checks are conducted to ensure the deicer operations are ready to go before the flight crew arrives for an aerial refueling flight during a “communications out” exercise, at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, Oct. 18, 2024. The 168th Wing conducted a vital training exercise designed to sharpen skills in operating without reliance on radios. The “communications out exercise” tested the capabilities of the 168th Maintenance Group Airmen and reinforced the importance of clear communication across maintenance and operations, ensuring seamless KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft air refueling operations. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Julie Avey)