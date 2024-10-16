168th Maintenance Group Conducts Communications Out Exercise, A Testament to Resilience and Teamwork

Photo By Senior Master Sgt. Julie Avey | The 168th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron conducts deicing operations during a...... read more read more Photo By Senior Master Sgt. Julie Avey | The 168th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron conducts deicing operations during a “communications out” exercise prior to an aerial refueling flight, providing combat aircraft with midair refueling at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, Oct. 18, 2024. The 168th Wing conducted a vital training exercise designed to sharpen skills in operating without reliance on radios. The “communications out exercise” tested the capabilities of the 168th Maintenance Group Airmen and reinforced the importance of clear communication across maintenance and operations, ensuring seamless KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft air refueling operations. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Julie Avey) see less | View Image Page

In an age where technology dominates our communication methods, the 168th Wing conducted a vital training exercise designed to sharpen skills in operating without reliance on radios or cell phones, Oct. 17-18, 2024. The Communications Out exercise tested the capabilities of the 168th Maintenance Group Airmen and reinforced the importance of clear communication across various specialties, ensuring seamless KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft operations.



The exercise challenged the team to adapt to traditional communication methods before modern technology. The KC-135 Stratotanker is critical to air refueling combat aircraft, and with each scheduled launch, effective communication among specialists, pilots, and maintenance crews is paramount.



Master Sgt. Cody Finney, a 168th Wing Aircraft Maintenance Production Superintendent, emphasized the critical need for effective communication, "It's imperative to keep everyone informed up and down the chain and across the flight line. We need to keep moving to distribute the information to be able to launch."



The comms out exercise ensures all personnel, whether involved in aircraft maintenance, operations, or specialty career fields in the back shop, are on the same page.



Each team member played a crucial role in the launch process. The crew chiefs coordinated with pilots to verify pre-flight checks and conducted vital inspections to ensure the aircraft was airworthy. The production superintendent ensured the choreography of each movement was on time to launch. The absence of technology means personnel relied heavily on face-to-face communication, whiteboards, hand signals, and visual cues, reinforcing the need for teamwork.



Throughout the exercise, personnel faced several challenges, including rapid changes in flight schedules. The team's ability to adapt and overcome obstacles with clear lines of communication highlighted their training and professionalism.



With all systems go, the KC-135 took to the skies, showcasing the culmination of the team's efforts. The ability to launch and recover aircraft is vital for maintaining operational readiness, and the exercise emphasized the importance of communication in achieving these objectives.



Emphasizing the significance of traditional communication methods reminded the team that regardless of technological advancements, the human element remains crucial in military operations. The KC-135's successful launches are a testament to the 168th Maintenance Group's commitment to excellence.