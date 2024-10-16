168th Maintenance Group Conducts Communications Out Exercise, A Testament to Resilience and Teamwork

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The 168th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron conducts deicing operations during a “communications out” exercise prior to an aerial refueling flight, providing combat aircraft with midair refueling at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, Oct. 18, 2024. The 168th Wing conducted a vital training exercise designed to sharpen skills in operating without reliance on radios. The “communications out exercise” tested the capabilities of the 168th Maintenance Group Airmen and reinforced the importance of clear communication across maintenance and operations, ensuring seamless KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft air refueling operations. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Julie Avey)