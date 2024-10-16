168th Maintenance Group Conducts Communications Out Exercise, A Testament to Resilience and Teamwork

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Master Sgt. Cody Albert of the 168th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron communicates to his wingmen while preparing the KC-135 Stratotanker for an aerial refueling flight and ensuring a successful aircraft launch during a “communications out” exercise, at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, Oct. 18, 2024. The 168th Wing conducted a vital training exercise designed to sharpen skills in operating without reliance on radios. The “communications out exercise” tested the capabilities of the 168th Maintenance Group Airmen and reinforced the importance of clear communication across maintenance and operations, ensuring seamless KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft air refueling operations. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Julie Avey)