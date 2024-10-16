168th Maintenance Group Conducts Communications Out Exercise, A Testament to Resilience and Teamwork

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Master Sgt. Cody Finney, Aircraft Maintenance Production Superintendent, communicates changes in the flight schedules to the Maintenance specialist Airmen on hand on the flight line from the back shop to ensure the 168th Wing KC-135 Stratotankers launch for air refueling during the “communications out” exercise at Eielson Air Force Base on Oct. 18, 2024. The 168th Wing conducted a vital training exercise designed to sharpen skills in operating without reliance on radios. The “communications out exercise” tested the capabilities of the 168th Maintenance Group Airmen and reinforced the importance of clear communication across maintenance and operations, ensuring seamless KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft air refueling operations. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Julie Avey)