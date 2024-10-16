Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    168th Maintenance Group Conducts Communications Out Exercise, A Testament to Resilience and Teamwork [Image 5 of 8]

    168th Maintenance Group Conducts Communications Out Exercise, A Testament to Resilience and Teamwork

    EIELSON AFB, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    10.18.2024

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Julie Avey  

    168th Wing

    The 168th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron conducts deicing operations during a “communications out” exercise prior to an aerial refueling flight, providing combat aircraft with midair refueling at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, Oct. 18, 2024. The 168th Wing conducted a vital training exercise designed to sharpen skills in operating without reliance on radios. The “communications out exercise” tested the capabilities of the 168th Maintenance Group Airmen and reinforced the importance of clear communication across maintenance and operations, ensuring seamless KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft air refueling operations. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Julie Avey)

    Date Taken: 10.18.2024
    Date Posted: 10.20.2024 22:13
    Photo ID: 8708004
    VIRIN: 241018-Z-UF872-2019
    Resolution: 5408x3600
    Size: 6.39 MB
    Location: EIELSON AFB, ALASKA, US
    168th Maintenance Group Conducts Communications Out Exercise, A Testament to Resilience and Teamwork

    KC-135 Stratotanker
    Eielson Air Force Base
    deicing
    168th Wing
    168th Maintenance Group
    Communications Out Exercise

