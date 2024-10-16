The 168th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron conducts deicing operations during a “communications out” exercise prior to an aerial refueling flight, providing combat aircraft with midair refueling at Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, Oct. 18, 2024. The 168th Wing conducted a vital training exercise designed to sharpen skills in operating without reliance on radios. The “communications out exercise” tested the capabilities of the 168th Maintenance Group Airmen and reinforced the importance of clear communication across maintenance and operations, ensuring seamless KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft air refueling operations. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Julie Avey)
|Date Taken:
|10.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|10.20.2024 22:13
|Photo ID:
|8708004
|VIRIN:
|241018-Z-UF872-2019
|Resolution:
|5408x3600
|Size:
|6.39 MB
|Location:
|EIELSON AFB, ALASKA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 168th Maintenance Group Conducts Communications Out Exercise, A Testament to Resilience and Teamwork [Image 8 of 8], by SMSgt Julie Avey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
168th Maintenance Group Conducts Communications Out Exercise, A Testament to Resilience and Teamwork
No keywords found.