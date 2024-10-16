ROTC train at Ft. Custer Augusta, Michigan

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army cadet Claire Reimer with the University of Michigan clings to the over under obstacle as she makes her way back down at the Fort Custer Training Center Confidence Course Oct. 19, 2024 in Augusta, Michigan. Reimer completed the obstacle with zero faults and received a pass on the event. The confidence course is designed to challenge participants to overcome both physical and mental obstacles, giving them the courage to lead others through difficult tasks. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Kaitlyn Wills)