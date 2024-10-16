ROTC train at Ft. Custer Augusta, Michigan

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Kevin Lacea, Recruiting and Retention Battalion and Liaison to Eastern Michigan University and the University of Michigan sits atop The Tough One at Fort Custer Training Center Confidence Course Oct. 19, 2024 in Augusta, Michigan. Lacea is in place as a safety for the obstacle to ensure all cadets complete the transition from ladder to rope wall in a safe manner. The confidence course is designed to challenge participants to overcome both physical and mental obstacles, giving them the courage to lead others through difficult tasks. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Kaitlyn Wills)