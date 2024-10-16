ROTC train at Ft. Custer Augusta, Michigan

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army cadets from Eastern Michigan University and the University of Michigan prepare to begin the Fort Custer Training Center Confidence Course Oct. 19, 2024 in Augusta, Michigan. The group of cadets stand below The Tough One and receive a safety brief before the first team member begins. The confidence course is designed to challenge participants to overcome both physical and mental obstacles, giving them the courage to lead others through difficult tasks. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Kaitlyn Wills)