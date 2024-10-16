ROTC train at Ft. Custer Augusta, Michigan

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army cadet Oliva Wank from University of Michigan navigates her bodyweight up and over an obstacle the Fort Custer Training Center Confidence Course Oct. 19, 2024 in Augusta, Michigan. Wank, a freshman, is able to complete the obstacle first try with the guidance of her team. The confidence course is designed to challenge participants to overcome both physical and mental obstacles, giving them the courage to lead others through difficult tasks. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Kaitlyn Wills)