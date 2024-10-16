ROTC train at Ft. Custer Augusta, Michigan

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army cadet Nina Thomas from Eastern Michigan University crosses the balance walk of The Tough One at Fort Custer Training Center Confidence Course Oct. 19, 2024 in Augusta, Michigan. One step at a time, Thomas conquered the obstacle. The confidence course is designed to challenge participants to overcome both physical and mental obstacles, giving them the courage to lead others through difficult tasks. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Kaitlyn Wills)