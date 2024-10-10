USAG Yongsan-Casey HHC FTX: M4 Range

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Soldier with Headquarters and Headquarters Company Yongsan-Casey aims at zeroing targets for M4 qualification range at Camp Casey, Oct. 17, 2024. Qualifying with the M4 built confidence, improved marksmanship skills, and ultimately enhanced a Soldier’s ability to perform their mission successfully. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Philemon Tan)