Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USAG Yongsan-Casey HHC FTX: M4 Range [Image 6 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USAG Yongsan-Casey HHC FTX: M4 Range

    DONGDUCHEON, SOUTH KOREA

    10.17.2024

    Photo by Spc. Philemon Tan 

    U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey

    U.S. Soldier with Headquarters and Headquarters Company Yongsan-Casey aims at zeroing targets for M4 qualification range at Camp Casey, Oct. 17, 2024. Qualifying with the M4 built confidence, improved marksmanship skills, and ultimately enhanced a Soldier’s ability to perform their mission successfully. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Philemon Tan)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.17.2024
    Date Posted: 10.17.2024 05:54
    Photo ID: 8701933
    VIRIN: 241017-A-UC770-1009
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 924.88 KB
    Location: DONGDUCHEON, KR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAG Yongsan-Casey HHC FTX: M4 Range [Image 7 of 7], by SPC Philemon Tan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USAG Yongsan-Casey HHC FTX: M4 Range
    USAG Yongsan-Casey HHC FTX: M4 Range
    USAG Yongsan-Casey HHC FTX: M4 Range
    USAG Yongsan-Casey HHC FTX: M4 Range
    USAG Yongsan-Casey HHC FTX: M4 Range
    USAG Yongsan-Casey HHC FTX: M4 Range
    USAG Yongsan-Casey HHC FTX: M4 Range

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    South Korea
    Camp Casey
    HHC
    Imcom-Pacific
    Target_news_asiapacific
    Imcom-P

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download