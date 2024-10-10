Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAG Yongsan-Casey HHC FTX: M4 Range [Image 4 of 7]

    USAG Yongsan-Casey HHC FTX: M4 Range

    DONGDUCHEON, SOUTH KOREA

    10.17.2024

    Photo by Spc. Philemon Tan 

    U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey

    U.S. Soldier assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company Yongsan-Casey aims at zeroing targets for M4 qualification range at Camp Casey, Oct. 17, 2024. The effective range of an M4 is approximately 500 meters for a point target and 600 meters for an area target. Understanding this range is crucial for Soldiers, as it determined how far they could accurately engage the enemy, ensuring they could effectively support their team during combat operations. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Philemon Tan)

    Date Taken: 10.17.2024
    Date Posted: 10.17.2024 05:54
    Photo ID: 8701931
    VIRIN: 241017-A-UC770-1005
    Resolution: 6675x4450
    Size: 878.03 KB
    Location: DONGDUCHEON, KR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    This work, USAG Yongsan-Casey HHC FTX: M4 Range [Image 7 of 7], by SPC Philemon Tan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    South Korea
    Camp Casey
    HHC
    Imcom-Pacific
    Target_news_asiapacific
    Imcom-P

