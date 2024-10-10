USAG Yongsan-Casey HHC FTX: M4 Range

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Soldier assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company Yongsan-Casey aims at zeroing targets for M4 qualification range at Camp Casey, Oct. 17, 2024. The effective range of an M4 is approximately 500 meters for a point target and 600 meters for an area target. Understanding this range is crucial for Soldiers, as it determined how far they could accurately engage the enemy, ensuring they could effectively support their team during combat operations. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Philemon Tan)