USAG Yongsan-Casey HHC FTX: M4 Range

U.S. Soldiers assigned to Headquarter and Headquarters Company Yongsan-Casey, check targets for zeroing range at Camp Casey, Oct. 17, 2024. Soldiers must zero their rifle at 25 meters before accurately engaging targets during the qualification range. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Philemon Tan)
