Yongsan-Casey Soldiers Strengthen Readiness and Camaraderie During Field Training Exercise

Headquarters and Headquarters Company (HHC), U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey recently held a four-day Field Training Exercise (FTX), from Oct. 15-18, covering land navigation, first aid training, weapons qualification tests, a six-mile ruck march, and more.



FTXs are vital for maintaining the readiness and effectiveness of military units. These immersive training sessions allow Soldiers to refine and develop their skills in realistic scenarios, fostering teamwork, leadership, and tactical proficiency.



The first day of the exercise began with small teams of Soldiers embarking on land navigation exercises that challenged their ability to read maps and use compasses under pressure. Divided into combined groups of ROK and U.S. Army Soldiers, teams navigated through unfamiliar terrain, honing their skills in route planning and environmental awareness. This hands-on experience not only reinforced their technical abilities but also strengthened unit cohesion as they worked together to overcome obstacles.



KATUSA Sgt. Kang, Hojin, assigned to Headquarters & Headquarters Company, expressed excitement about completing land navigation for the first time since KATUSA Training Academy.



“I found land navigation very challenging, but rewarding,” said Kang. “Sgt. Strunck did an excellent job teaching us how to do it successfully.”



The second day of the FTX brought the focus to patrol lanes, where Soldiers split up into groups of three or four and learned how to maneuver as a fire team. At the end of each lane, fire teams encountered an opposing force (OPFOR). The fire team would have to correctly react to contact and move effectively, providing each other suppressive fire while moving to cover. The scenario was instrumental in building confidence and refining the Soldiers’ decision-making processes in dynamic situations on the battlefield.



“I was pleased to see how quickly the KATUSAs adapted to the difficult situations that were thrown at them,” said Staff Sgt. Douglas Smith, assigned to Headquarters & Headquarters Company, who served as one of the trainers and graders during the patrol lanes. “I was astonished to see how the U.S personnel and the KATUSAs worked together as a cohesive unit.”



The third day’s agenda centered on M4 weapons qualification, a critical component of Soldier readiness. The day began with a 25-meter zero, so each shooter was properly sighted with their assigned weapon. This involves putting three individual shots accurately grouped together at the center of the target. Once completed, they started their qualification test, where they shot at targets ranging from 50 meters to over 300 meters. During the test, they would need to switch between a prone supported position to the standing supported position, demonstrating an ability to move quickly and retain shooting accuracy.



Staff Sgt. Daniel Giles was the Officer in Charge of the range, ensuring not only the safety but successful execution of the range. “Shooting weapons is why many of us joined the military, so it was cool to see the KATUSAs enjoy their time getting more practice in marksmanship and handling the M4.”



The final day of the FTX ended with a six-mile road march. Along the route, the entire Camp Casey community was greeted by a mass formation of professional Soldiers and KATUSAs, moving eagerly and with a purpose. At the end of the road march, which marked the end of the official portion of the exercise, the troops were jubilantly welcomed by a sweet sizzling sound and the aroma of a fresh barbecue. They gathered to share stories and reflect on their experiences, fostering camaraderie and a sense of accomplishment. The event not only marked the end of a challenging week, but also reinforced the unit’s commitment to excellence and readiness for future missions.



“This FTX was a great success!” said Capt. Jason Chung, the commander of Headquarters and Headquarters Company, U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey. “I’m very proud of our Soldiers, both U.S. and KATUSA alike. Garrison Soldiers do not usually have the chance to have experiences like this, so it was a great pleasure getting to facilitate this and give them a glimpse of all the experiences being in the U.S. Army.”

