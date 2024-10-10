USAG Yongsan-Casey HHC FTX: M4 Range

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Korea Augumentation to the United States (KATUSA) Sgt. Oh, Sun Woo fires M4 for qualification range at Camp Casey, Oct, 17, 2024. Qualifying with the M4 built confidence, improved marksmanship skills, and ultimately enhanced a Soldier’s ability to perform their mission successfully. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Philemon Tan)