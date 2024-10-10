USAG Yongsan-Casey HHC FTX: M4 Range

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Victor Perez, assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company Yongsan-Casey, serves as safety for a Korea Augementation to the United States service member during M4 qualification at Camp Casey, Oct. 17, 2024. The safety assessed the grouping of the Soldier’s shots to provide guidance and adjustments for the rifle.

(U.S. Army photo by Spc. Philemon Tan)