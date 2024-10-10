Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USAG Yongsan-Casey HHC FTX: M4 Range [Image 3 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USAG Yongsan-Casey HHC FTX: M4 Range

    DONGDUCHEON, SOUTH KOREA

    10.17.2024

    Photo by Spc. Philemon Tan 

    U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Victor Perez, assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company Yongsan-Casey, serves as safety for a Korea Augementation to the United States service member during M4 qualification at Camp Casey, Oct. 17, 2024. The safety assessed the grouping of the Soldier’s shots to provide guidance and adjustments for the rifle.
    (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Philemon Tan)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.17.2024
    Date Posted: 10.17.2024 05:54
    Photo ID: 8701930
    VIRIN: 241017-A-UC770-1003
    Resolution: 5780x3853
    Size: 923.02 KB
    Location: DONGDUCHEON, KR
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAG Yongsan-Casey HHC FTX: M4 Range [Image 7 of 7], by SPC Philemon Tan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USAG Yongsan-Casey HHC FTX: M4 Range
    USAG Yongsan-Casey HHC FTX: M4 Range
    USAG Yongsan-Casey HHC FTX: M4 Range
    USAG Yongsan-Casey HHC FTX: M4 Range
    USAG Yongsan-Casey HHC FTX: M4 Range
    USAG Yongsan-Casey HHC FTX: M4 Range
    USAG Yongsan-Casey HHC FTX: M4 Range

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    South Korea
    Camp Casey
    HHC
    Imcom-Pacific
    Target_news_asiapacific
    Imcom-P

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download