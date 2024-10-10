Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USAG Yongsan-Casey HHC FTX: M4 Range [Image 2 of 7]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USAG Yongsan-Casey HHC FTX: M4 Range

    DONGDUCHEON, SOUTH KOREA

    10.17.2024

    Photo by Spc. Philemon Tan 

    U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey

    Korea Augumentation to the United States (KATUSAs) carry M4's at Apache Range during qualification training at Camp Casey, South Korea, Oct. 17, 2024. Qualifying with the M4 built confidence, improved marksmanship skills, and ultimately enhanced a Soldier’s ability to perform their mission successfully not only limited to U.S. personnel but as well their Korean counterparts. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Philemon Tan)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 10.17.2024
    Date Posted: 10.17.2024 05:54
    Photo ID: 8701929
    VIRIN: 241017-A-UC770-1002
    Resolution: 6620x4413
    Size: 810.69 KB
    Location: DONGDUCHEON, KR
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAG Yongsan-Casey HHC FTX: M4 Range [Image 7 of 7], by SPC Philemon Tan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USAG Yongsan-Casey HHC FTX: M4 Range
    USAG Yongsan-Casey HHC FTX: M4 Range
    USAG Yongsan-Casey HHC FTX: M4 Range
    USAG Yongsan-Casey HHC FTX: M4 Range
    USAG Yongsan-Casey HHC FTX: M4 Range
    USAG Yongsan-Casey HHC FTX: M4 Range
    USAG Yongsan-Casey HHC FTX: M4 Range

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    South Korea
    Camp Casey
    HHC
    Imcom-Pacific
    Target_news_asiapacific
    Imcom-P

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download