USAG Yongsan-Casey HHC FTX: M4 Range

Korea Augumentation to the United States (KATUSAs) carry M4's at Apache Range during qualification training at Camp Casey, South Korea, Oct. 17, 2024. Qualifying with the M4 built confidence, improved marksmanship skills, and ultimately enhanced a Soldier’s ability to perform their mission successfully not only limited to U.S. personnel but as well their Korean counterparts. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Philemon Tan)
