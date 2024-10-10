Ascend to Conquer: Ramstein celebrates newest SNCOS at Induction Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

VOGELWEH MILITARY COMPLEX, Germany - U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Stephanie A. Cates, Third Air Force command chief, speaks during the 2024 Senior Noncommissioned Officer Induction Ceremony at Vogelweh Military Complex, Germany, Oct. 10, 2024. Cates served as the guest speaker at the induction ceremony, an event celebrating the transition of noncommissioned officers to senior leadership, acknowledging their increased responsibility and leadership role within the Air Force and Space Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Tabatha Chapman)