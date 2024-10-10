Ascend to Conquer: Ramstein celebrates newest SNCOS at Induction Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

VOGELWEH MILITARY COMPLEX, Germany - U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Jonathan Cortez, 435th Air Ground Operations Wing commander support staff, proposes to his girlfriend, U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Katelynn Loughney, 37th Intelligence Squadron command support staff, at the end of the saber cordon during the Senior Noncommissioned Officer Induction Ceremony at Vogelweh Military Complex, Oct. 10, 2024. A saber cordon is a ceremonial formation in which individuals stand in two parallel lines and raise sabers (swords) to form an archway. This ceremonial passageway is often used during special military occasions, such as weddings, promotions, retirements, and formal induction ceremonies, to honor the person(s) walking through it. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alexandra M. Longfellow)