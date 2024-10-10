Ascend to Conquer: Ramstein celebrates newest SNCOS at Induction Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

VOGELWEH MILITARY COMPLEX, Germany - Medallions are placed on the senior noncommissioned officer inductees during the medallion ceremony, prior to the induction ceremony, at Vogelweh Military Complex, Germany, October 10, 2024. As they ascend to SNCO ranks, their roles will expand to include greater leadership responsibilities, decision-making authority, and the management of resources and people, all while continuing to foster a culture of excellence and integrity. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Alexandra M. Longfellow)